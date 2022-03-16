Pastor in court for breaking into Bola Bet store

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

CENTER of Life and Business pastor James Manjimela and a cashier at a Bola Bet store in Mtendere have been taken to court for allegedly breaking into a sports betting store and stealing money and mobile phones worth about K45,000.

Manjimela, 24, of Kabwe, is jointly facing an aggravated robbery charge with Elester Zulu, 24, a Bola bet cashier of Mtendere East in Lusaka.

It is alleged that on January 17 this year in Lusaka, the cleric and the accountant, while armed with offensive weapons, stole k42,732 and three cell phones valued at K2,250 belonging to Bola Bet.

At the time of the alleged offence, the accused purportedly used force or violence to prevent owners of the premises from stopping them from committing the crime.

When the case came up yesterday before Lusaka magistrate Chrispin Hampungani, the court heard that instructions to have the accused committed to the CLICK TO READ MORE