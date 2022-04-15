Pastor gives up on adulterous wife

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A PASTOR of Ndola has filed for divorce against his wife, who is a soldier, after she confessed having had an affair with her male workmate in Mwinilunga while on military operations. Pastor Gift Kabwe has described his marriage to Patience Mbwanga as unfaithful, heartless, lifeless and non-beneficial, prompting him to seek the court indulgence to dissolve the union. In a petition for dissolution of marriage filed in the Ndola High Court, Pastor Kabwe has stated that he married Ms Mbwanga in 2015. The court heard that Pastor Kabwe and Ms Mbwanga have not been living together for more than two years. It further heard that Ms Mbwanga allegedly denies Pastor Kabwe conjugal rights and admitted having had extra-marital affairs. Pastor Kabwe states that they have lived together as husband and wife in Ndola's Pamodzi Township and have