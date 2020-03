MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

IN A move that is totally against his preaching, a Pastor of Kitwe has taken a step to divorce his wife because she pulls his manhood whenever they have an argument.

Michael Kapalu told the Bulangililo Local Court that he has never been a believer of a failed marriage and that he has been left with no choice but to sue his wife for divorce due to her unruly behaviour.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/