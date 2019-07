CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

A GRACE Ministries Church in Zambia pastor has been dragged to court for allegedly stealing over K100,000 for the education and feeding programme of vulnerable children.

Chrispin Mundia, 38, is also facing seven counts of forgery and seven others of uttering a false document, before the Kabwe Magistrate's Court.