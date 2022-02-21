Pastor ‘abandons’ pulpit to drill boreholes

BENEDICT TEMBO, Sioma

WALKING the scriptures, a pastor in Sioma district, Western Province, has embarked on a mission of empowering local communities holistically through the provision of clean and portable water.

He is also facilitating children’s access to education.

Daniel Mashewani, of Reaching A Generation Zambia, a faith-based organisation, has since 2012 drilled about 300 boreholes and facilitated the education of 6,000 pupils in 13 schools in the province.

His organisation, which commenced operations in 2012, has also helped to improve school attendance.

“We would just want to demonstrate God’s love towards mankind. We have been blessed by God and we want to share the blessings. People can only see God through the expression of man on earth. We don’t charge anything, but we request people to take care of the facility,” Pastor Mashewani says.

He says the organisation’s main focus is to reach out to a generation of little ones through the gospel and education.

“Our focus is to reach out to a generation that has been overlooked, which is the little ones. As the Bible says, ‘let the little ones come to me as the Kingdom of God is theirs’,” he says.

The organisation reaches out to the children with the Word of God through an initiative dubbed ‘Children’s Church’.

Pastor Mashewani says the institution teaches the children by first training people around a given community.

“When we visit a community, we start by drilling a borehole, after which we leave the community with running water. The running water is what we call the living well. The borehole is drilled at no cost to the community,” he says.

Pastor Mashewani says the organisation observed that many people were