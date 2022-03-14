Passing on of statesman, sports personality, diplomat par excellence

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

FOURTH President Rupiah Bwezani Banda’s death on Friday has hit the nation harder than was expected.

His death has hit the nation below the belt because it has deprived the country of a real gentleman, a diplomat and statesman who meant well for mother Zambia.

This is nine months after the call to glory by founding President Kenneth David Kaunda and seven months of his conciliatory role between President Edgar Lungu (then incumbent) and United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema.

When the nation lost Dr Kaunda, who was hailed as the father of the nation, Mr Banda fitted very well as the glue of the nation.

And he played his role as a neutral arbiter in ensuring a smooth transition of power with other negotiators for the exit of the Patriotic Front from the corridors of power following the August 12, 2021 general election.

Mr Banda has been hailed as a statesman by many people he impacted positively whether in State House or not.

His influence transcended several spheres from sports, especially football and boxing, to business and politics.

A bigger-than-life figure, RB was selfless because he wanted the best for others.

In sports circles, he was a member of the cheers leaders of the national soccer team called Bola Bola.

Mr Banda later became Football Association of Zambia vice-chairman in the 1980s.

Using his connections, RB facilitated the attachment of several boxers such as Lottie Mwale, Chisanda Mutti and Charm ‘Shuffle’ Chiteule to European stables.

While serving as FAZ vice-chairman, he was very instrumental in making sure Kalusha Bwalya, Johnson Bwalya and Charles Musonda secure professional contracts in Belgium.

He was also instrumental in preparations for the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games, where the KK11 reached the quarter-finals.

RB transformed the lives of several vulnerable yet viable young footballers through the Chiparamba Great Eagles Academy, which was run by his son, Nenani Banda.

It helped players secure contracts in Europe, Democratic Republic of Congo and South African leagues.

Milukutu Musonda, a Zambian based in Canada, says: “As President of Zambia, you held that office with dignity, and CLICK TO READ MORE