Passenger train services start

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA Railways Limited’s passenger train, which was suspended on April 6 this year following the spread of COVID-19 in the country, has resumed its services to the public.

Company chief executive officer Christopher Musonda says in line with COVID-19 guidelines, all necessary safety precautions have been put in place to ensure maximum passenger safety.

Mr Musonda said the new train service will run at 60 percent capacity to avoid overcrowding while hand sanitising and washing and face masking will be a prerequisite to boarding the train.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by Zambia Railway Limited public relations manager Caristo Chitamfya.