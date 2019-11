NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

‘IT WAS rough ride and the turbulences happened so quickly, we are so lucky to be alive,” a passenger of the Proflight plane whose nose was partly damaged by lightning when blitzing through a hailstorm on Monday recounts.

And the plane, a Bombardier Dash 8 Turbo Prop, will be out of service until it undergoes thorough maintenance and is certified to fly again.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/