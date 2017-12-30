‘Pass on significance of Christian nation’

NANCY SIAME and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

MINISTER of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has urged parents to educate their children on the significance of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

Reverend Sumaili says this will help to change children’s behaviour and attitude within and outside the country.

"Every Jewish child knows that they are special and that's why Jews make it wherever they go. In the same way, every Zambian should know that they are special because they are covenanted with God," she said.