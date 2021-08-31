Party president faces arrest

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

NEW Labour Party president Fresher Siwale is on the verge of being arrested for absconding court in a case he is accused of defaming former President Edgar Lungu. Lusaka resident magistrate Alice Walusiku yesterday ordered the arresting officer in the matter to ensure the bench warrant against Siwale is executed. “Make sure that the arresting officer executes the warrant,” magistrate Walusiku told Abraham Ngozo, the prosecutor. This is in a case Siwale is charged with defamation of the President.

It is alleged that on April 22, 2018, Siwale, with intent to bring the former President's name into ridicule, hatred or contempt, claimed that Mr Lungu is an identity fraud. He also claimed that the former head of State is not Zambian and his real name is Jonathan Mutaware. Siwale allegedly uttered the purported defamatory sentiments when