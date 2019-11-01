Party after party

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

IN THE words of Zambian Breweries’ brewery operations director Franz Schepping, they have “been looking outside for everything hip, cool and world-class”.

It seems they have found what they have been looking for. On Independence Eve, they had a star-studded line-up of the nation’s hippest talent, including boxer Catherine Phiri, pilot Besa Mumba, artistes Jay Rox, Yo Maps, Wezi and Mutale Kabaso and brand ambassadors Luyando Haangala Wood in the company of a host of other personalities at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka.

The event was dubbed We Are Zed.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/