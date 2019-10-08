Partnerships key in agric

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE agricultural sector is in need of increased investment, and is still looking for direction on how best to fit the stakeholders both the public and private.

Therefore, public-private partnerships (PPPs) are an important mechanism for attracting investment and technical expertise that have the potential to transform the agricultural sector and deliver the multiple benefits that can contribute towards the pursuit of inclusive agricultural development.

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) country representative George Okech feels that the creation of strong partnerships is key in addressing the challenges that are hindering the flourishing of PPPs in Africa.

Mr Okech is positive that private sector investment will continue to be significant in leveraging existing public sector efforts, particularly for the development of agricultural value chains at national and regional levels.

“The agricultural transformation agenda requires a substantial infusion of investment, for which the public and private sector must cooperate,” he said.

Mr Okech notes that effective cooperation between the private and the public sectors is critical in the promotion of joined-up thinking that ensures policy and