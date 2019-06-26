Partners triple cattle funding

NALISHEBO NAMAIKO, Lusaka

COOPERATING partners have increased funding allocation to the cattle restocking exercise by threefold to US$12 million for this year, Government says.

This entails that the efforts of increasing cattle production are being escalated as the country continues on the diversification drive.

Data from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock shows that Zambia's cattle population stands at 3,714,667, according to