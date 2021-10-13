DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOLLOWING Brexit, Britain’s foreign policy – under Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and before that as Foreign Secretary – has sometimes been dismissed as being unclear. But during a stop at State House yesterday, Mr Johnson’s trade envoy, Lawrence Robertson, was clear – the United Kingdom wants to be Zambia’s partner of choice.

The British envoy, who is in Zambia on a mining expedition, visited President Hakainde Hichilema at State House yesterday alongside UK director of trade-mining Sally Bevingtone and British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Wooley.

“This is my first visit to Zambia and won’t be my last,” Mr Robertson said. “The visit is focused on the mining industry, not exclusively, but it’s the main focus of this particular visit. Future visits will take in different industries. We recognise the vital role which the mining industry plays in Zambia.

“We will be more than delighted if we can be a partner of choice for you. We have obviously very strong historic links which we want to take forward.”

