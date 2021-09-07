Parties jostle for recognition

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

THE adage "whatever goes up must come down," to entail that things can change anytime, or if something is rising it will eventually fall, is usually true. The fall of Patriotic Front (PF) at the hands of United Party for National Development (UPND) in the August 12 general election has created a new path for People's Alliance for Change (PAC), which is seeking for recognition in Zambia's political arena. This is because for more than a decade, the election battle has mainly been between UPND and PF, making it difficult for the so-called minor political parties' messages to be well received by the electorate. Results of last month's general election were enough evidence that the competition for political power was a two-horse race. The governing UPND presidential candidate, Hakainde Hichilema, emerged victorious after bagging 2,852,348 (59 percent) votes against PF's former President Edgar Lungu,who trailed with 1,870,780 (38.7 percent) of the total votes cast. And if results of the other 14 presidential candidates (2.3 percent) are compared with those for either Mr Lungu (38.7 percent) or Mr Hichilema (59 percent), the difference is still huge. "The defeat of the PF by UPND has created the need for an alternative opposition political party Zambians can look up to for serious checks and balances, because it is likely that PF may not bounce back to power," PAC president Andyford Banda says. Historically, when a ruling political party loses elections in Zambia, chances of that organisation returning to power have been next to zero. This is evidenced by United National Independent Party (UNIP) and the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD). When UNIP, led by founding President Kenneth Kaunda, lost power to MMD's Frederick Chiluba in 1991, the former only managed to get 25 parliamentary seats or 24 percent of the total votes cast, while the latter had 125 seats or 74 percent of the ballots. Today, UNIP has no