Parties give youths chance to lead

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

POLITICAL parties have given priority to youths to contest various seats in this year’s general elections as a way of incorporating them in leadership.

United Party for National Development (UPND) secretary general Batuke Imenda said in an interview that the party is encouraging young people to contest the polls especially as Members of Parliament (MPs).

“We encourage them to contest elections especially parliamentary seats so they can represent their own interests. They know the challenges they face better and we want to accommodate them by ensuring they become legislators,” Mr Imenda said.

Patriotic Front (PF) national youth chairperson Kelvin Sampa said