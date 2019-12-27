Business

Participate in energy industry, private sector told

December 27, 2019
DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka
POLICY Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) has urged the private sector to participate in the energy industry as Government is likely to allow more than one player in the market.
Recently, Government approved the Electricity Bill, which provides for the sale and purchase of power within and outside Zambia through buying and supply agreements.
PMRC executive director Bernadette Zulu is upbeat that the energy policy and the Electricity Bill, once enacted into law, will attract private sector participation in renewable energy generation and, in turn, reduce loading- shedding in the country CLICK TO READ MORE

