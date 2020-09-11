Parliament opens under new normal

AARON MWEWA, Lusaka

ALL eyes are expected to be on the Zambian Parliament today as President Edgar Lungu officially opens the Fifth Session of the 12th National Assembly.

The President is expected to outline his vision for the country in the next one year by making key policy pronouncements intended to maintain economic stability, drive growth and development.

Parliament is expected to sit for the Budget Meeting for a total of fifty-three days. The session is expected to run from September 11 to December 11, 2020.

This meeting is called the Budget Meeting because it is during its sittings that the House considers the estimates of expenditure and also anticipated revenue to be collected for the following year.

The world today faces one of the greatest adversaries which threatens human life and every known form of development – COVID-19.

The pandemic has decimated populations across the world and is, indeed devastating. It is for this reason that it is the most topical issue at the moment.

It has been almost over five months since President Lungu announced the strict measures that would be put in place in an effort for Zambia to contain the spread of COVID-19. Government’s risk-adjusted strategy has recently allowed for regulatory reprieves aimed at resuscitating the economy.

President Lungu enjoyed a wave of public support with many praising him for his decisive action to prevent the loss of life and afford the country’s healthcare system a window of opportunity to prepare for the virus’ inevitable peak, which has seen Zambia not reach the high infection figures which other countries have reached.

In his first address to the nation, following the recording of the first COVID-19 cases on March 25, President Lungu said the fight could only be won through community participation. This is why the President had this message in his address to every citizen:

"Let me say this, if your lifestyle has not changed in the past few weeks, then you are doing something wrong and