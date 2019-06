PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

ULULATION yesterday characterised Parliament as two new lawmakers, Charles Chalwe for Bahati Constituency, and his Roan counterpart Joseph Chishala were escorted into the House.

In a push and pull ceremonial entry, Mr Chalwe was led into the House aided by Luapula Member of Parliament Emerine Kabanshi and her Lundazi counterpart Lawrence Nyirenda as MPs cheered them on.