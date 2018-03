Parley suspends Lusambo

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

PARLIAMENT yesterday suspended Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for 30 days for slapping Roan Member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili in October last year.

This was after Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini established that Mr Lusambo had slapped the Roan legislator.

And Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata survived a seven-day suspension for pouring water on Mr Kambwili on October 3 last year in Parliament precincts.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/