Parley resumes sitting today as ruling MPs vow to tackle corruption

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

AS PARLIAMENT resumes sitting today after two months of recess, the ruling party says the fight against corruption will be top on its agenda. The House adjourned sine die on April 1 this year, and before taking a break, a wide range of issues were deliberated, among them Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which was increased from K1.6 million to K25.7 million.

During that session, some members whose elections were nullified by the courts of law were asked to leave the House by the Speaker despite them having appealed in the Constitutional Court. The session was basically a legislative one and the current one will be about reports from various committees that have been sitting and going around the country as well as outside.

United Party for National Development (UPND) Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says as the House begins to sit today, Government will ensure people cited for corruption in various reports are