Parley reassembles March 30

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

PARLIAMENT, which adjourned sine die on Wednesday after sitting for six weeks, will resume business this monthend.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe said this in a statement yesterday.

“The Clerk of the National Assembly has announced that the Fifth Session of the 12th National Assembly, which adjourned sine die on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, will resume on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 14:30 hours,” Mrs Mbewe said.

Before adjourning, Parliament, which started sitting on January 26, 2021, passed