Parley quizzes FAZ

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Parliamentary Committee on Youth, Sport and Child Affairs yesterday took Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) officials to task over the national team’s failure to qualify for the 2017 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

The Chinga Miyutu-led committee observed that it is unfortunate that Zambia failed to qualify for the continental showpiece on two occasions when Government was doing everything possible to support FAZ and the Chipolopolo.