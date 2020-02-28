News

Parley passes hate speech motion

February 28, 2020
1 Min Read
ZAMBIAN Parliament.

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
PARLIAMENT has unanimously adopted a private member’s motion moved to urge Government to enforce a law to criminalise hate speech, tribalism and discrimination in the country.
Moving the motion on Wednesday evening, Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament (MP) Gary Nkombo (UPND) said tribalism weakens and destroys communities, sows seeds of hatred, distrust and also sets a stage for genocide.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Web Editor


Facebook Feed

Ad1