Parley passes hate speech motion

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PARLIAMENT has unanimously adopted a private member’s motion moved to urge Government to enforce a law to criminalise hate speech, tribalism and discrimination in the country.

Moving the motion on Wednesday evening, Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament (MP) Gary Nkombo (UPND) said tribalism weakens and destroys communities, sows seeds of hatred, distrust and also sets a stage for genocide.