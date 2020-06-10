Parley first sits for mock

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PARLIAMENT will not resume normal sittings this week because Members of Parliament (MPs) will have to be oriented on how business of the House will be conducted under the new normal.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe said in an interview yesterday that MPs will be attending parliamentary proceedings virtually, hence the need for them to be oriented on the latest development.

Mrs Mbewe said the standing orders committee will meet this Friday to discuss how MPs will follow proceedings while observing public health guidelines so that they are protected from coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health has guided that people attending gatherings should always wear face masks, observe a distance of at least one metre from another person, and