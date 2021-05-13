Parley dissolves midnight

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AFTER passing six bills yesterday, Parliament adjourned sine die with its members only remaining with a few hours before the Fifth Session of the 12th National Assembly legally dissolves at midnight tonight.

After midnight, there will be no Members of Parliament (MPs) and ministers until after the general elections on August 12 this year.

And in a statement, Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe said Parliament will dissolve at midnight tonight in line with Article 81(3) of the Constitution.

According to this article, Parliament shall stand dissolved 90 days before the next general elections.

"Article 56 (1) further states that a general election shall be held every five years after the last general elections, on the