Parley committee right on RTSA

THE Parliamentary Committee on Delegated Legislation was spot on yesterday when it urged Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to focus more on sensitising motorists than penalising transgressors of road traffic regulations. Some of the punitive actions RTSA metes out to erring motorists are revocation of operating licences in the case of bus operators, suspension of driving licences, and securing convictions in the Fast Track Court. We totally agree with the committee’s counsel to RTSA because we believe the sensitisation of motorists and other road users is a preventive measure against road mishaps, while the punishing of lawbreakers serves to deter would-be offenders. Every quarter and after weekends prolonged by public holidays, RTSA and traffic police release terrifying statistics on road accidents, mostly attributed to human error and blatant neglect of road traffic protocols by motorists. Although the agency noted a significant reduction in road fatalities during the last Easter weekend and the festive season by 57 percent and 64 percent respectively, there are still road crashes recorded almost on a daily basis. While we conquer with the parliamentary committee on the need for RTSA to intensify road safety sensitisation, there are still other principal causes of road traffic accidents in the country. For instance, there are reports that some drivers find themselves with valid licences without being subjected to training by reputable driving schools. As such, we believe that for the country to attain a noteworthy fall in road traffic accidents, it should start with RTSA putting its house in order by rooting out corrupt members of staff who illicitly sell licences to untrained drivers. This is because when a driver acquires a licence without being trained, chances are slim that they would even bother reading provisions of the Highway Code, which contains all road traffic protocols. It is such untrained motorists who disregard road traffic guidelines with impunity, thereby compromising the safety of fellow drivers and other road users. This is disheartening in that despite Zambians holding RTSA officers in high esteem where enforcement of traffic rules is concerned, there are still some bad eggs within the agency’s rank and file who do the opposite of their mandate by engaging in improprieties. Other than heightening road safety sensitisation and eliminating corruption in the issuance of driving licences, we also urge RTSA to keep an eye on mushrooming driving schools in the country. We recommend this because we know that there are some driving schools which get established overnight and start conducting driving lessons. Instead of their core mandate being that of producing quality drivers, some of the driving schools are merely interested in making money and, as such, do not mind the quality of drivers they produce. Indeed, when Parliamentary Committee on Delegated Legislation chairperson Chanda Mutale said RTSA’s core mandate is promoting road safety through education to avert road mishaps, he was precise. Mr Mutale also learnt from RTSA chief executive officer Gladwell Banda that the agency only has 661 employees against the required 1,559. These low staffing levels are saddening and as Mr Mutale rightly put it, we encourage RTSA to make a substantial budgetary allocation to staff recruitment. With good staffing levels, the agency will be empowered to effectively execute its mandate of ensuring safety on our roads.