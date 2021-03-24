Parley aspirant advocates for gender balance

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

ENSURE that panels interviewing women for adoption in the 2021 general elections are gender-balanced to avoid sexual harassment of female candidates, political parties have been urged.

New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) Lusaka Central aspiring candidate Phosile Makwakwa said sexual harassment of women during adoption processes is real and must be stopped.

Ms Makwakwa was speaking during the Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) International Women’s Day (IWD) dialogue and engagement forum which was held under the theme, ‘Women in Leadership in a Covid-19 World: Safeguarding the progress made beyond the 2021 general elections.’

“Most structures are held by men, so during these interviews for adoption, male folk are the ones on the panel and they harass women. We are, therefore, calling on gender- balanced panels so that females are protected from sexual harassment,” she said.

Ms Makwakwa said it is sad that at certain times when women are sexually harassed, they do not