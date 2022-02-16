parents of suicide victim speak out

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

PARENTS of renowned make-up artist Felistus Banda, who took her life on Sunday, are saddened by social media bullying of their late daughter and have called for an end to the unfortunate growing trend.

In a Facebook message posted a few days before her death, Felistus said people ought not to call those who commit suicide as cowards because the challenges one faces may not be compared to others.

“Most times when we come across a post about someone committing suicide, we are too quick to call them cowards or say things like… everyone has problems.

“Sometimes suicidal people try to reach out to those they are close to but, well, they take their issues lightly or just brush them off,” she stated.

And in an interview yesterday, her father Festus Banda wondered why people claiming to have been her close friends are only