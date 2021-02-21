Parents nabbed for burning daughter with plastics

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

AN ATTEMPT by parents to stop their 16-year-old daughter from engaging in prostitution has gone wrong after they allegedly

tortured her by burning her on her thighs using fiery plastics.

Police spokesperson Esther,Katongo confirmed the incident, which happened on Tuesday around 21:40 hours.

“It is alleged that the victim on the fateful day went home late from where she had gone.

Parents suspected that she had gone out for prostitution.

The victim told police that her parents used burnt plastic bags, whips and teeth to inflict pain on her,” she said.

Mrs Katongo said the victim sustained multiple whip marks on her body and that her parents have been charged with assault and will appear in court soon.

Esther Njobvu was burnt by her father, Masiye Njovu, 48, and mother Getrude Jere, 40, after she came home at 21:40 hours.

Her parents were arrested after neighbours alerted the victim support unit.

The victim's uncle, Jack Njovu, 57, confirmed the incident to Sunday Mail in an interview on Friday.