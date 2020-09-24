Parents divided over sexuality education

NANCY SIAME, MELODY MUPETA

Lusaka, Kitwe

PARENTS are divided on comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), with some saying the subject is a taboo while others feel it will enhance learners’ knowledge to protect themselves from illicit acts.

The Church, traditional leaders and Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs have called for the withdrawal of CSE from the Zambian school curriculum because it will lead to moral decay but teacher unions want it to be maintained.

Speaking in separate interviews yesterday, some parent-teacher associations (PTA) feel teaching younger pupils the subject is against the country’s tradition and culture but others think is appropriate as long as the knowledge given out is not detailed.

Chiluba Combined School PTA chairperson Frederick Chisala said it is forbidden to talk about sexuality to children in an African setup.

"It is easy for a grown-up child to understand sexual things but is very difficult for a