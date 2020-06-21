‘Parents cheating on age to get daughters married’

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

WORLD Vision Zambia says there has been an increase in child marriages countrywide this year.

This is attributed to age falsification by the victims’ parents in areas like Northern, Central, Luapula and Eastern provinces.

Speaking in an interview, World Vision Zambia End Child Marriage Campaign coordinator James Zimba said most parents in rural areas do not have birth certificates for their children.

Mr Zimba said the highest ranked in child marriages is Northern Province at 49.7 percent, Eastern Province at 44.9 percent, Muchinga at 44.7 percent, Southern and Luapula at 34 percent with Central Province at CLICK TO READ MORE