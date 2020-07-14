Parents call for suspension of 2020 school calendar

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

SOME parents and guardians in Kitwe and Kalulushi districts on the Copperbelt have asked Government to consider suspending this year’s education calendar for pupils in non-examination classes.

They say the uncertainty posed by the coronavirus pandemic calls for the postponement of the academic calendar.

One of the parents, Mirriam Nkonda, of Chibuluma Township in Kalulushi, said the calendar cannot proceed because it will disadvantage pupils categorised as slow learners.

"Learners have been out of school for three months now and the coronavirus cases have started rising again. How will the pupils catch up?