Parents admit denying children food as punishment

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

THREE children in Lusaka have reported their parents to a human rights organisation alleging that they are ill-treated and denied food for months.

But their father, Davison Phiri, 52, said in an interview that he denies his children food because he wants to discipline them for being notorious.

The family resides in Kanyama Township.

The children, who are aged 14, 16 and 18 years reported Mr Phiri and their step-mother, Anastasia Phiri, 42, to Concerned Citizens for Justice and Human Rights, a non-governmental organisation in Kanyama.

His eldest daughter, Joyce Phiri, 18, said her father divorced her biological mother four years ago and married her stepmother.

"It has been three years of hell. As I speak now, my brothers and I have never had food for a week. My siblings and