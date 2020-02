ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

WHILE wishing his fellow Serb Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic success as the new Chipolopolo coach, Serbian Kosta Papic has not hidden his disappointment at being overlooked for the job.

Papic, who has now missed out on the Chipolopolo job for the second time, having been sounded out first in 2006, doubts whether he will ever apply for the Zambia national team coaching job again.