MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

UNDERWEAR bought by a mother for her daughter was all it took to set a woman’s four-year-old marriage on a path of divorce.The Buchi Local Court heard this in a case in which Tabitha Shacibi, 25, sued her husband Joseph Nyendwa, 31, for divorce.

The couple got married in 2014 and have one child.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/