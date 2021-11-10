Panji backs HH on cliques

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

FOR Panji Kaunda, there is no need for even semantics – President Hakainde Hichilema was on firm grounds.

The son of founding President Kenneth Kaunda believes President Hichilema’s remarks on Saturday at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on his return from the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, have been deliberately misconstrued. Colonel Kaunda, who served as a Member of Parliament under United National Independence Party (UNIP) during the first term of Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) and as a junior minister under Patriotic Front (PF), says he is one hundred percent behind the President’s statement. The colonel, who tends to say it as it is, says it is unfortunate that some people want “to make mountains out of a mound”. “The President didn’t say a clique of politicians… a clique can be that of business persons who overprice our tenders,” Col Kaunda said. “The President meant well.” The President was asked to respond to allegations that reinstatements in the public service are being done on tribal lines. “That’s mischief by the tribalists, the hegemonists, who did not want this country to be run by anyone else other than the clique of thieves like them,” President Hichilema said. “And I call them a clique of thieves because they have been feeding off public resources from independence and they don’t think somebody else can run this country in a better way to redistribute jobs, redistribute wealth.” Col Kaunda said in an interview that it is unfortunate that CLICK TO READ MORE