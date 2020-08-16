‘Pandemonium’ shelved

THELMA BWALYA

Lusaka

REGGAE dancehall artiste Karasa, who was scheduled to release his second album Pandemonium in 2018, has gone back to the studio to work on it but under a new title.

Karasa says since he released his first album Titan Revolution, he has been involved in a number of activities and projects both musically and personal related.

“There has been a lot of activities, projects and issues both musical and personal related. I then also concentrated on corporate music business in order for me to still be relevant and contribute to the industry in a more respectful way,” he says.

Karasa says his second album will be titled Nyeketon (Reggaeton Maestro) and is scheduled for release at the end of the year.

“Nyeketon is a music genre that I have created,” he says. “It is derived from a mixture of a Zambian local music touch, where I get the Nyeke, and a Reggaeton and dancehall touch. Making it Nyeketon.”

The album is being produced by a number of producers who include Kekero, Silent Erazer, Jerry D, Raydo, Mzenga Man, XYZ, Chester and Mosin Maleek among others.

He says the album will have about 17 songs and will include some songs which should have been on the Pandemonium album.

Karasa recently released a single off the album titled Ma Ruma, which was produced by Kekero and features Kapepa Riddim.

He says the song is more like a lamentation about what people say and talk about him around the world especially in local society which is mostly negative.

“What inspired me to write the said song is the original song Muzina by Tabu Ley, a musician from Congo DR back in the days,” he says. “The song Muzina amazed me a lot, as in how a musician of that time could have such timeless sound and musical feel that could still appeal to me a young artiste of today.

“So I decided to have my own touch of that particular feel of that master piece.”

Karasa says his fans should expect a lot of the best of reggaeton from the album and to take keen interest in his music as it has an additional touch of skill and musical satisfaction.