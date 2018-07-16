Pande backs Lungu openness

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

FORMER Minister of Foreign Affairs Kabinga Pande says President Edgar Lungu is on firm ground to ask those seeking to return to Patriotic Front to do so in the open.Last week, President Lungu said there are some former members of the PF sending emissaries to him seeking an audience in the night.

Commenting on the matter, Mr Pande said coming in the open is the only way other members [of PF] will embrace them without suspicion.