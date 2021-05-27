Pan-Africanism life through Nkrumah’s eyes

VICTOR KALALANDA, Lusaka

IT WOULD be a long haul, but the young African teacher, small in stature yet teeming with restless ambition, had made up his mind to pursue, against all odds, total personal and continental freedom. He was so determined that once he had set sail, not even the lure to indulge in a one-night stand with a racy girl at Las Palmas, during intermission on his voyage, could stop him.

The girl attempted to straddle herself on his knee and almost mooned over him, but this eventual father of African independence, Kwame Nkrumah, resisted her to the point of pinning her on the floor as he hurtled back to the ship.

This happened in 1935 on his way to the United States of America, the country where a combination of studies in disciplines such as sociology, economics, education, philosophy and theology would in a space of 10 years turn him into a leading activist and theorist of the African Revolution. Forty-nine years since his death in 1972, what has become probably the single most important reminder of Nkrumah's magnetic life and lofty dreams is the annual commemoration of Africa Freedom Day on May 25, a day he inspired into existence and marks renewed widespread interest in the economic and political unification of the entire Africa. This year, the Africa Freedom Day celebrations centred around the African Union (AU) theme of 'Arts, culture and heritage: Levers for building the Africa we want', which the AU says "calls for an African cultural renaissance which