Pan African Leather cries foul

KALONDE NYATI, Kabwe

PAN African Leather Limited has called on Government to consider imposing duty on safety shoes and school shoes imported outside the continent to protect the leather industry.

The company, which is one of the only two surviving tanneries in the country, manufactures leather and leather products.

Zamleather, which is a subsidiary of Zambeef Plc, is the other tannery operating in the country.

Pan African Leather Limited director Sultan Basha said the leather industry continues to be hampered by