Pamodzi goat project attracts foreign funds

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

AGRI Action Forward has raised over K100,000 under the Grow Pamodzi Goat Project in Rufunsa which has attracted shareholders from five countries.

The project, which has attracted 22 investors, enables people to buy stocks aimed at growing the goat value chain in Zambia.

The project will run for five years.

So far investors from South Africa, the United Kingdom and United States of America have bought two shares each, while Australia and Ireland have one each.

Zambia has 15 shares.

Project founder David Chile said in an interview on Sunday that the initiative offers people from across the world an opportunity to buy shares in form of female goats to increase stock and significantly contribute to food security and