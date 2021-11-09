Pamela Gondwe to appear in newspaper

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ABSA Bank has failed to locate the whereabouts of fugitive banker, Pamela Gongwe, whom it has sued in the Lusaka High Court demanding over K200,000 in a housing loan facility she got from the institution in 2010. The bank has submitted that it has failed to serve summons on Ms Gondwe, who is no longer living at her Kafue Estates residence.

ABSA head of collections and recoveries Nabulanga Ntalasha has since implored the court to allow the financial institution to serve summons on Ms Gondwe through the media. "It has become necessary to serve the originating process on the respondent [Ms Gondwe] by way of substituted service by advertising the court process in a newspaper with wide circulation in the republic of Zambia," Ms Ntalasha states. This is in a case the bank has sued Ms Gondwe, author of 'Money in a Suitcase', demanding payment of over K200,000. Ms Gondwe has