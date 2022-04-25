Pamela Chisumpa: What is known so far

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Lusaka

IT IS now almost two weeks since 22-year-old Pamela Chisumpa disappeared from her business place on Cairo Road in Lusaka, only to appear – a few days later – in a video pleading for her life while her kidnappers lashed her with what appeared like a metal rod. Her ordeal spread both fear and anger among many citizens not accustomed to such crimes. Pamela was reported missing on April 16 by her sister. But according to information, the young woman, who operated a mobile money booth, went missing on April 13 around 13:00 hrs after two men approached her for a money transaction. It is believed that the two men asked Pamela to follow them because the money they wanted to transact was huge. The two men were later seen leaving the booth together with Pamela, and walked across Cairo Road. They were never seen again. Those who were around to witness whatever could have happened only have a hazy recollection of events or the physical identities of the two men. “I saw the men, it’s just that I cannot really describe them, but if I was to see them, I can easily identify them,” says Mary Tembo, who is also a mobile money agent. Her booth is just a few metres from Pamela’s. “I was here and one of them even stood here on my booth. When I asked him if he needed to transact, he said ‘no, I am with him [pointing to his friend, who was talking to Pamela]’,” she says. She says the whole ordeal has left her and other operators scared for their lives and safety. “It was around 13:00 hours and we thought she would come back. We really hope she is alive. Let the abductors just release her safely,” she says. A parking lot attendant working for the council, who sought anonymity, describes Pamela as “a very humble and quiet person” who does not deserve to go through what her abductors are making her go through. She says Pamela kept a very small circle. “She has very few friends, apart from her boyfriend [Richard Chanda], who is studying to be a nurse. She doesn’t drink or go out and never engaged in any illicit activities – so we are really shocked that this is CLICK TO READ MORE