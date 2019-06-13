Pam! And K5.3 million is gone

JACK ZIMBA and PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

A FEMALE Barclays Bank employee has allegedly made away with over US$400,000 (about K5.3 million) in what is the biggest bank heist in recent history.

The swoop has evoked memories of Ringo Phiri, a security guard who, in 1998, made away with K300,000 in a cash-in-transit van. His own careless spending gave him away and he was later arrested and jailed for the theft.