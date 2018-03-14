Palm oil project to save $100 million

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Mpika

THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) says it will increase production of crude oil at its Zampalm plantation in Mpika to save about US$100 million spent on importation of edible oils.

Last year, IDC acquired a 90 percent stake in Zambeef Products’ subsidiary, Zampalm Limited, at US$16 million.

The plantation sits on 20,000 hectares of land of which only 3,000 hectares are being used to grow palm trees and mill the fruits into crude oil.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/