PACRA revenue on rise, minister smiles

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

PATENTS and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) has recorded an 18 percent growth rate with revenue increasing from K78 million in 2018 to K92.4 million in 2020.

In the first half of this year, PACRA exceeded its revenue collection target by K3.5 million, representing 6 percent above the target.

Chief executive officer Anthony Bwembya said PACRA was able to record positive growth in some years because of adequate funding.

“In years when funding was erratic, we recorded negative growth,” Mr Bwembya said.

He was speaking yesterday when Minister of Commerce and Trade Chipoka Mulenga visited PACRA to familiarise himself with operations.

Mr Bwembya said the agency is currently facing challenges with issues of funding, which has resulted in