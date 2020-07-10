Package coming for tailors, traders

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will soon announce a stimulus package for small business owners such as market traders and tailors to enable them to sustain their businesses in the midst of coronavirus.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said Cabinet has been discussing the provision of a stimulus package for small businesses but the matter has not yet been concluded.

She said this when she featured on Diamond TV’s COSTA Programme on Wednesday night.

“ [ M i n i s t e r o f F i n a n c e ] D r Ng’andu will soon be announcing the package for small businesses. We have to provide for everybody and as government, we are trying to cater for all those who have no collateral,” she said.

Ms Siliya, who is Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, assured that Government has not forgotten the plight of small business owners.