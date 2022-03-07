PAC writes Speaker over Chanda Kabwe

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has written to Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti about former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) coordinator Chanda Kabwe’s refusal to appear before the committee.

And the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating how DMMU utilised coronavirus funds which were given to the institution.

Mr Kabwe failed to appear before PAC last week to answer queries in the Auditor General’s report on the utilisation of COVID-19 funds.

On Tuesday, Mr Kabwe was given an ultimatum to appear before PAC on Wednesday to explain how DMMU used the funds, failure to which the Speaker would summon him.

Despite being written to by DMMU national coordinator Gabriel Pollen and Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, Mr Kabwe did not show up.

But Mr Kabwe said he is alright with PAC asking Ms Mutti to summon him for failing to appear before the CLICK TO READ MORE