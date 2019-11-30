PAC unmasks RTSA, IMS skeletons

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

ROAD Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) officials on Thursday spent over seven hours before a parliamentary committee trying to explain how over K1 million collected through speed fines ended up in a private account.

Officials from RTSA and Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) also struggled to explain the controversy surrounding their partnership to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).